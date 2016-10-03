Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Former Arizona TV personalities sentenced in baby drug case

 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two former Arizona TV personalities have been sentenced to a year of probation and suspended 30-day jail terms after cocaine was found in their baby’s system.

Krystin Rae Lisaius and husband Somchai Lisaius, former Tucson TV station reporters, were sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to endangerment Aug. 31.

Police say the baby was taken to a hospital May 15 after being breastfed and appearing to be in distress.

Tests found cocaine in the 4-month-old baby’s body, and police learned the couple had a party the night before.

After leaving the hospital, the child was staying with a grandparent as of August.

The couple could have been sentenced to up to two years in prison or probation. Charges of child abuse and drug possession had been dropped under a plea agreement.