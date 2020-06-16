UK cuts development ministry, merges it with Foreign Office

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

UK cuts development ministry, merges it with Foreign Office

Jill Lawless reporter the Associated Press posed photo at AP Europe in London, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By JILL LAWLESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday that he is merging the British government’s international development department into its foreign ministry to create a “super department” in charge of both diplomacy and aid. The move was criticized by three of Johnson’s predecessors as prime minister.

Johnson told lawmakers that the Department for International Development will combined with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office into the new Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

He said the combined department would “magnify” Britain’s voice on the world stage while linking development aid to Britain’s values and goals.

Johnson said aid should not be treated as a “giant cashpoint (ATM) in the sky” divorced from the U.K.'s interests

Other news
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover

Critics argued that the move would dilute Britain’s role in international development. But Johnson said many other countries, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia, already deliver aid through their foreign ministries.

He said the U.K. would continue to to meet the United Nations’ target of spending 0.7% of Gross National Income on foreign aid.

“This is exactly the moment when we must mobilize every one of our national assets, including our aid budget and expertise, to safeguard British interests and values overseas — and the best possible instrument for doing that will be a new department charged with using all the tools of British influence to seize the opportunities ahead,” Johnson said.

Aid groups responded to the announcement with alarm. Danny Sriskandarajah, chief executive of Oxfam GB, said that with the coronavirus pandemic threatening to push half a billion people around the world into poverty, “the U.K. should be stepping up to protect lives but is instead choosing to step back.”

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the government shakeup was “the tactics of pure distraction,” intended to deflect attention from the Conservative government’s mishandling of COVID-19. Britain’s reported COVID-19 death toll of more than 41,800 as of Tuesday is the third-highest in the world, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Starmer said that abolishing the development department “diminishes Britain’s place in the world.”

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, whose Labour government established the international development department in 1997, said he was “utterly dismayed by the decision.”

“The strategic aims of alignment with diplomacy and focus on new areas of strategic interest to Britain could be accomplished without its abolition. Wrong and regressive move,” Blair said.

Blair’s successor as prime minister, Gordon Brown, tweeted that the department “has lifted millions of people out of poverty, saved millions of lives, and helped millions more children go to school. It’s sad the government is abolishing one of the UK’s great international assets.”

Johnson’s announcement also earned a rare rebuke from a previous Conservative prime minister, David Cameron.

Cameron tweeted that abolishing the development department was a “mistake” that would mean “less expertise, less voice for development at the top table and ultimately less respect for the UK overseas.”

JILL LAWLESS
JILL LAWLESS
London correspondent covering politics and more.