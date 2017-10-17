Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 women

EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to charges in a crash that killed two women and injured a third last year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Marc Bruscoe, of Hughesville, pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Cambria County prosecutors say Bruscoe was speeding along Route 22 in June 2016 when he crashed into the back of an SUV driven by 40-year-old Catherine Wilk, who was driving with her sister, 55-year-old Jean Sommer, and their mother, 79-year-old Donna Daley.

Daley was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Sommer died while being transported to a nearby hospital. Wilk was injured in the crash.

Bruscoe’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 28.

