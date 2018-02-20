FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Incumbent Mayor Miro Weinberger announces endorsements

 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The mayor of Burlington is touting his endorsements in his run for re-election to a third term in office.

Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger held a press conference Monday to announce his recent endorsements. WCAX-TV reports a number of labor unions, student groups and state and city legislators have given their support to Weinberger.

Republican City Councilor Kurt Wright endorsed Weinberger, saying he sees eye-to-eye with him on certain issues, while differing in opinion on many other issues.

Weinberger is running against independent Carina Driscoll, the stepdaughter of independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and independent candidate Infinite Culcleasure. Driscoll was previously endorsed by the Vermont Progressive Party.

