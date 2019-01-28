FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Comptroller: Local sales tax collections rose again in 2018

 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says sales taxes collected by local governments across the state grew in 2018 for the third consecutive year.

The Democrat releases a report Monday that finds collections rose by $872 million, or 5.3 percent, to $17.5 billion last year.

Most regions of the state saw increased collections over 2017, including the Southern Tier at 6.8 percent, the North Country at 5.9 percent and the Mohawk Valley at 5.8 percent.

New York City’s sales tax collections grew by 5.7 percent, following a trend over the past several years.

Of the 57 counties outside of New York City, tax collections grew in 55 of them.

Sullivan, Tioga and Hamilton counties had the highest increases at more than 16 percent each. Collections decreased slightly in Cayuga and Madison counties.