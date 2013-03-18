Spokesman: Putin says Cyprus plan unjust

MOSCOW (AP) — The spokesman for Vladimir Putin says the Russian president is strongly critical of a plan to levy a tax on depositors in Cyprus.

Russian companies have an estimated $19 billion in Cypriot bank accounts. Russians have for years seen Cyprus as an investor-friendly jurisdiction with lax banking regulations and low taxes.

A proposed bailout of Cyprus’s economy would impose taxes on bank deposits of up to 9.9 percent.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the president criticized the plan in a meeting with economic advisers.

“Putin said such a decision, if taken, would be unjust, unprofessional and dangerous,” Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.