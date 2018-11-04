University brewing a beer made with kiwiberries

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire is brewing a beer made of kiwiberries.

The school’s Agricultural Experiment Station and Brewing Science Laboratory have partnered on the creation, which they say will be available locally soon.

Cheryl Parker, manager of the lab, said she has never heard of kiwiberries being used to make beer, but they are a good selection because they offer a flavor that is delicate and blends well with the sour style brew UNH is making.

Kiwiberries, are grape-sized and smooth-skinned. They have grown in the backyards and gardens of the New England region for 140 years.

The lab and station also are working on a potential winter beer that uses pumpkins. The lab recently brewed a kelp beer.