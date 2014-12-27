Deaths in west Illinois city were murder-suicide

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Deaths in west Illinois city were murder-suicide

 
Share

WARSAW, Ill. (AP) — Autopsy results confirm that a man and a woman found dead in a western Illinois home died of gunshot wounds in what police now say was a murder-suicide.

After Friday’s autopsy, authorities in the Mississippi River city of Warsaw identified the victims as 37-year-old Jerry Woods of Warsaw and 30-year-old Cortny Huffman of Hamilton.

Police Chief Wes Woolson says Woods shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. He tells The Quincy Herald-Whig (http://bit.ly/1BffO2I ) that the pair had been in a relationship that ended several weeks ago.

Their bodies were discovered Wednesday during a well-being check requested by a relative who hadn’t been able contact them.

Warsaw is in Hancock County about 30 miles north of Quincy. It has about 1,600 residents.

___

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com