Deaths in west Illinois city were murder-suicide

WARSAW, Ill. (AP) — Autopsy results confirm that a man and a woman found dead in a western Illinois home died of gunshot wounds in what police now say was a murder-suicide.

After Friday’s autopsy, authorities in the Mississippi River city of Warsaw identified the victims as 37-year-old Jerry Woods of Warsaw and 30-year-old Cortny Huffman of Hamilton.

Police Chief Wes Woolson says Woods shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself. He tells The Quincy Herald-Whig (http://bit.ly/1BffO2I ) that the pair had been in a relationship that ended several weeks ago.

Their bodies were discovered Wednesday during a well-being check requested by a relative who hadn’t been able contact them.

Warsaw is in Hancock County about 30 miles north of Quincy. It has about 1,600 residents.

