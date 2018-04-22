FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fire during sleepover injures 13, 2 critically

 
Share

PORT READING, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire during a family sleepover in New Jersey sent two men to a burn center with serious injuries and also injured 11 other people.

NJ.com reports that 13 people were sleeping in the Middlesex County home after a family get-together Friday night when the blaze broke out at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Joseph Licciardi of the Woodbridge Township police department said the fire began in the basement.

Capt. Richard Fritzsch of the Port Reading fire department said two men were flown to the Saint Barnabas burn center in critical condition. Eleven other people were treated at a local hospital.

Fritzsch said about seven fire departments responded and the blaze was contained in less than an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.