Hawaii council member charged with hitting officer with car

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A county council member in Hawaii has been charged with striking a police officer with his car while fleeing a traffic stop, records said.

Arthur Brun, 47, was indicted Wednesday on felony charges of assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, The Garden Island reported.

The Kauai County Council member was pulled over around 2 p.m. Oct. 29 and then struck a police lieutenant with his car when he fled the scene. Brun led police on a car chase lasting about 10 minutes, authorities said.

Brun was evaluated at Wilcox Medical Center and detained until the following day, when he was released on $10,000 bond, police said.

Brun declined to comment when reached by telephone.

The Waimea resident was first elected to the Kauai County Council in 2016 and re-elected two years later. He is chair of the Parks & Recreation/Transportation Committee and vice chair of the Public Safety & Human Service Committee.

“The council is currently awaiting further information in regards to the facts surrounding the arrest,” the Kauai County Clerk’s office said in a statement. “Any action to remove Councilmember Brun from his seat as a Councilmember will need to follow the process outlined in Kauai County Charter.”

Any councilor convicted of a felony “shall immediately forfeit the office,” according to the county charter.

