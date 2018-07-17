FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Judge: Trial in Laquan McDonald shooting to start Sept. 5

 
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald will stand trial Sept. 5.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan’s ruling Tuesday comes more than 2 ½ years after Officer Jason Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting.

The shooting made international headlines when a judge forced the city to release a dashcam video showing Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times. The video sparked massive protests, cost the Chicago police superintendent his job, and promoted federal and local investigations.

Van Dyke’s attorneys have asked that the trial be moved out of concern that he can’t get a fair trial in Chicago. On Tuesday, Gaughan said a hearing on the change of venue motion will be held Aug. 3.