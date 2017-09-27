FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Convicted wife killer appealing no-contact order with kids

 
Share

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man convicted of killing his ex-wife by stabbing her 44 times in the neck, face and chest is appealing a judge’s order that forbids him from having contact with their two children while they’re still minors.

Richie Wilder Jr. was convicted last December of murder in the November 2015 death of 30-year-old Angila Wilder. He was sentenced in May to life in prison.

Judge Gary Lee originally ordered a lifetime ban on contact between Wilder and his daughter and son. He amended the order this month to allow the children to make up their own minds about contact with their father when they become adults.

The Minot Daily News reports that Wilder is appealing to the North Dakota Supreme Court. He’s also appealing his conviction.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com