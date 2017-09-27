Convicted wife killer appealing no-contact order with kids

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man convicted of killing his ex-wife by stabbing her 44 times in the neck, face and chest is appealing a judge’s order that forbids him from having contact with their two children while they’re still minors.

Richie Wilder Jr. was convicted last December of murder in the November 2015 death of 30-year-old Angila Wilder. He was sentenced in May to life in prison.

Judge Gary Lee originally ordered a lifetime ban on contact between Wilder and his daughter and son. He amended the order this month to allow the children to make up their own minds about contact with their father when they become adults.

The Minot Daily News reports that Wilder is appealing to the North Dakota Supreme Court. He’s also appealing his conviction.

