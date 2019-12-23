Environmental groups aim to intervene in sage grouse lawsuit

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Environmental groups aim to intervene in sage grouse lawsuit

By KEITH RIDLER
 
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two environmental groups concerned the Trump administration won’t defend an Obama administration-era policy on sage grouse protections are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Idaho ranchers.

The National Audubon Society and The Wilderness Society filed documents Friday in U.S. District Court.

The initial lawsuit was filed in 2018 by brothers Douglas, Don and David Pickett, who own Tugaw ranch in south-central Idaho. Idaho intervened on the ranchers’ side a few months later.

The lawsuit contends the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service failed to submit the 2015 rules to Congress for review.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

The Trump administration, Idaho and the ranchers agreed to put the case on hold while other lawsuits involving sage grouse protections played out.

One of those had a key ruling in October when a U.S. judge halted a Trump administration plan to ease the 2015 land-use restrictions in Idaho and six other Western states that protect sage grouse. The Trump administration, Idaho and Wyoming are appealing that ruling.

The environmental groups said that ruling put the Idaho ranchers’ lawsuit back in play, which could have wide-ranging ramifications for sage grouse in the U.S. West.

“We want to see a strong defense of the (2015) plans and the sage-grouse against this spurious challenge, and the best way to do that is to do it ourselves,” said Nada Culver of the National Audubon Society.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which defends federal agencies in lawsuits, didn’t respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press.

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little became a participant in the lawsuit after he replaced former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, also a Republican, in January. Little’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

Sage grouse are found in 11 Western states. They’re chicken-sized, ground-dwelling birds considered an indicator species for the health of vast sagebrush landscapes in the U.S. West that support some 350 species of wildlife. The males are known for performing an elaborate ritual that includes making balloon-like sounds with two air sacks on their necks.

Between 200,000 and 500,000 sage grouse remain in 11 Western states, down from a peak population of about 16 million. Experts generally attribute the decline to road construction, development and oil and gas leasing.

The 2015 plans included last-minute restrictions in key sage grouse habitat intended to prevent the bird from being listed under the Endangered Species Act. Such a listing could have brought increased restrictions to grazing, energy development and other activities across some 270,000 square miles (700,000 square kilometers).

With the plan in place, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opted not to list sage grouse. That plan is the subject of the lawsuit brought by the Idaho ranchers.

“The Trump administration has made clear that it is rolling back the very environmental protections at stake in this case,” said Anne Harkavy of Democracy Forward, a legal firm representing the environmental groups. “That’s why we cannot rely on the Trump administration to represent the public interest.”