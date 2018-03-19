FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ride-hail driver charged with raping passenger

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — An Uber driver charged with raping a female passenger has been held on $10,000 bail.

Ranjan Thapa pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday.

Boston police say the 26-year-old Thapa, of Everett, was pulled over by Northeastern University police at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

University police noticed that his passenger appeared to be in distress and may have been a victim of sexual assault, so summoned city police.

The woman was taken to the hospital and after an investigation, police arrested Thapa.

Thapa’s family said they were shocked by the allegations and described him as a full-time student who worked two jobs.

His lawyer said the sexual encounter was consensual.

Uber called the allegations “deeply troubling” and said Thapa is no longer driving for the company.