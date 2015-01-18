A look at biggest gatherings as pope draws record crowd

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

A look at biggest gatherings as pope draws record crowd

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philippine officials estimated that 6 million people either attended the Mass that Pope Francis celebrated Sunday in Manila’s Rizal Park or watched his motorcade en route. That would be a record for any pope, but not for any event. A look at some of the biggest gatherings of humanity:

___

INDIA

Once every 12 years in northern India, tens of millions of Hindus gather in the city of Allahabad for what is thought to be the largest religious meeting in the world— the Maha Kumbh Mela, or Big Pitcher Festival.

The 55-day gathering is held at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythic Saraswati rivers, and celebrates the victory of gods over demons in a battle for nectar that would grant them immortality. As one of the gods fled with a pitcher of the nectar, a drop is said to have spilled on the spot.

The last gathering in 2013 drew from 30 million to 80 million people, depending on various estimates, who camped on the river banks in makeshift shanties and tents.

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account

Participants believe a bath in the river on one of the festival’s auspicious bathing days can rid them of their sins, and at the height of the gathering the river often becomes a mass of bodies — men and their sons stripped down to their underwear, veiled women wading in the water, ash smeared ascetics wearing marigold garlands and nothing else.

The gathering is not without hazards, though. Families are easily separated, and children often go missing. At least a dozen films have been made about people vanishing in the Kumbh crowd, where volunteers and officials are often seen shouting names out through loudspeakers to help families reunite.

Stampedes are also frequent. In 2013, at least 37 people were killed in a crush at a train station after railway officials announced a last-minute change in platforms.

There are also several smaller Kumbh Mela gatherings elsewhere in India, each drawing its own mass of millions.

___

PHILIPPINES

The turnout for Pope John Paul II’s Sunday Mass on Jan. 15, 1995, in the Philippine capital’s Rizal Park — the same venue where Pope Francis appeared Sunday — was considered the largest for the head of the Roman Catholic Church. Vatican officials estimated the crowd at between 2 million and 5 million people, including hundreds of thousands who packed streets kilometers (miles) away from the park. Many were perched atop cars and climbed trees for a view of the pope.

So dense was the crowd that the pope abandoned plans to travel from his residence by car and was flown instead by helicopter.

At the previous record-setting Mass, 2 million people turned out in 1979 at John Paul’s hometown of Krakow for his first visit to Poland after his elevation to the papacy.

A Vatican spokesman said the church had planned for a crowd of 1 million. But shortly after dawn, officials raised the estimate to 2 million and later said as many as 5 million were trying to reach the site.

___

RIO’S COPACABANA BEACH

Vatican and Brazilian officials said 3.7 million people gathered on July 28, 2013, to see Pope Francis celebrate World Youth Day on the iconic Copacabana beach. But number crunchers disputed the figure, saying the real number was not even half that.

The research director of Datafolha, one of Brazil’s top polling and statistic firms, said that based on the size of the crowd area and reasonable density estimates, turnout was more likely between 1.2 million and 1.5 million people.

By the Vatican’s count, the crowd density throughout the entire area — about 497,000 square meters (594,400 square yards or 5.3 million square feet) — would have been 7.4 people per square meter, which wouldn’t allow for movement of any kind, let alone the jumping, arm waving, singing and dancing seen at the papal events. Video and photos of the crowd also showed that while it was packed close to the gigantic altar built on Copacabana beach, the faithful thinned out along the 4-kilometer long beach.

___

HAJJ

Islam’s annual hajj brings around 3 million to 5 million pilgrims from around the world to Mecca, the faith’s holiest sites, to perform nearly a week of rites. It’s a pilgrimage that all able-bodied Muslims are required by Islam to carry out, if they can.

It is also a logistical nightmare. The population of a mid-sized city must move en masse at more or less the same time to various sites stretching about 15 kilometers (9 miles) apart in the desert hills around Mecca.

Lethal stampedes have occurred. In 1990, more than 1,400 were killed in a crush in a pedestrian tunnel. One ritual in particular — the symbolic stoning of the devil, when pilgrims pass by three walls to pelt it with stones — has seen several stampedes, the deadliest in 2006, when nearly 350 were killed. Then there’s fires: More than 300 were killed in a 1997 fire that broke out in a tent city housing pilgrims.

In recent years, however, Saudi Arabia has overhauled the infrastructure at the sites for crowd management, creating giant ramps to give greater access and avenues that keep foot traffic going only one direction. The 2006 stampede was the last major deadly incident.

___

ASHOURA

Up to 3 million Shiite pilgrims every year make their way on foot to a gold-domed shrine in Karbala, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) south of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, to commemorate the 7th century battle in which Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein, died. The processions in which some pilgrims ritually whip their bodies with chains and knives in grief, drenching themselves in blood, have been marred by deadly suicide attacks blamed on Sunni extremists who see Shiites as heretics.

___

PARIS RALLY

At least 1.2 million to 1.6 million people streamed through the streets of Paris on Jan. 11 to mourn the victims of the deadly attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a kosher grocery market and police officers. Intense security blanketed Paris as more than 40 world leaders headed the somber procession in a show of unity against terrorism, with throngs rivaling those that followed the liberation of Paris from the Nazis.