FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Florida man jailed for attacking man in “Minions” costume

 
Share

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for attacking another man who was dressed as one of the short yellow characters from the “Minions” film.

In a statement, the State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit said 26-year-old Ryan Nihart of Citrus County pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor battery and criminal mischief for the July 8 attack.

Police said Nihart knocked over and kicked Jamie Roehm on Daytona Beach’s boardwalk. Roehm was dressed as one of the “Minions” characters — who are also in the “Despicable Me” films — to promote a local business.

Nihart was sentenced to 10 days in jail, followed by a year of probation. The state attorney’s office said Nihart also was ordered to pay for damage to Roehm’s costume and enroll in a “moral recognition therapy course.”

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com