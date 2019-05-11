FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

As Preakness approaches, strike at Pimlico possibly averted

 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A strike by workers at Pimlico Race Course may have been averted just before the running of this year’s Preakness Stakes.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Jockey Club and its employees at Pimlico Race Course and other tracks agreed “in principle” to a new employment contract on Friday. The Preakness takes place May 18.

The tentative agreement was confirmed by Joel Smith, an attorney for the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 27. Officials declined to provide details about any pay raises in the three-year proposed contract.

The contract of the 149 union members who work at Pimlico and Laurel Park, and at the jockey club’s operations in Timonium and Bowie, expired Dec. 31, 2017.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com