FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

German official says CO2 charge should benefit the poor

By FRANK JORDANS
 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environment minister said Friday that a proposed charge on carbon emissions should benefit people on low incomes and those who use less fossil fuel, amid concern that measures aimed at curbing climate change could stoke social unrest.

The German government is debating whether to put a price on carbon to help meet national targets for cutting man-made greenhouse gas emissions, which are blamed for global warming.

Several other countries already have or plan to introduce such a tax, including France, Britain and much of Scandinavia. Experts says that a surcharge for carbon dioxide emissions can encourage people to use less fuel, but risks hitting the poor more heavily than the rich. Plans to raise fuel duty in France contributed to months of anti-government protests by workers fearing financial hardship.

“It’s really important to me to avoid unfairly burdening those with low and medium incomes, and especially affected groups such as commuters and tenants,” said Svenja Schulze, Germany’s environment minister.

Other news
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over Florida’s new slavery curriculum
Australia's Usman Khawaja plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia grinds away to cut England’s lead to 168 in the final Ashes test

Speaking at the presentation of three independent expert studies commissioned by her office, Schulze insisted the funds generated from a carbon charge on transport and heating fuel would be redistributed again.

The three studies all assumed an initial charge of 35 euros ($39.50) per metric ton of CO2, rising to 180 euros by 2030. Germany has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by then, compared with 1990 levels.

At the same time, citizens — including children — would get up to 100 euros ($112.88) each back per year, resulting in a net income gain for low-earners and families.

“The less you drive, the less oil you burn, the more you’d get,” said Schulze.

The proposal is likely to meet resistance from Germany’s powerful auto lobby. The opposition Free Democratic Party called instead for the transport and building sectors to be included in an existing European Union emissions trading system.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet is scheduled to debate the carbon pricing proposal later this month.