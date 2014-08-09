Pro-Palestinian activists march to UN headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) — About 500 demonstrators in New York have turned out to protest Israeli actions against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

They met near Columbus Circle and marched to United Nations headquarters Saturday, chanting: “Free, free Palestine! Occupation is a crime!”

Zouleikha Ban says she was born in Algeria, but protesters feel they are all Palestinians because she says “there is no justice” in Gaza.

Protest organizers called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

A social media movement aimed at uniting Jews and Arabs planned a silent protest and candlelight vigil in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza near U.N. headquarters later Saturday.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrated in front of a midtown Manhattan office building on Aug. 1 after a 72-hour humanitarian cease-fire broke down in Gaza.