Inmate assaulted at Shelby prison granted medical parole

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An inmate who was assaulted at a private prison in north-central Montana has been granted medical parole because the state prison system can’t provide the medical care he needs.

The inmate has not been identified and Toole County officials say the Sept. 17 assault at Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby is still under investigation.

Annette Carter, chair of the state Board of Pardons and Parole, tells the Great Falls Tribune the inmate remains unresponsive. Officials cited medical privacy laws in declining to release further information.

Carter says the board voted 3-0 last week to grant the medical parole.

State law allows medical parole to be granted if the inmate does not pose a threat, needs extensive medical attention or has a medical condition that a physician says will likely cause death within 6 months.

