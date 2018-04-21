FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student

 
Share

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a student younger than 17.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Jared Lehnhoff-Bell was sentenced Friday on one count of statutory rape. Two other felonies were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Lehnhoff-Bell was a social studies teacher at Ritenour High School.

Prosecutors say he had sex with a 16-year-old student at Lehnhoff-Bell’s home in St. John in 2014.

Authorities said when police went to his home to arrest him, Lehnhoff-Bell appeared to be planning to leave the city.

Lehnhoff-Bell was also sentenced to 90 days “shock time,” which he has already served. He must also register as a sex offender.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com