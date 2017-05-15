Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man pleads guilty to role in fentanyl overdose death

 
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire federal court to selling fentanyl to a Maine woman who died from an overdose.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 23-year-old Dennis Higgins, formerly of Hudson, New Hampshire, sold the drug in February 2016 to the 22-year-old woman from Kittery, Maine. Emergency personnel found the woman dead the following day at her home.

Higgins is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23. A plea agreement recommends that he be sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison.