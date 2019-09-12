12 slightly hurt in northern Cyprus Turkish army depot blast

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

12 slightly hurt in northern Cyprus Turkish army depot blast

 
Share

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A pre-dawn explosion at an army munitions depot in breakaway northern Cyprus shattered window panes and slightly injured 12 people while fires ignited by the blast were brought under control, officials said Thursday.

In a statement, Turkey’s defense ministry said the explosion occurred at a depot under the Turkish army’s munitions command 6 kilometers (4 miles) east of the port town of Kyrenia at 1:30 a.m. Thursday (2230 GMT Wednesday) and that there were no major injuries as a result of the blast.

Earlier reports suggested that an undetected fire that broke out in the area had triggered the explosion.

Investigators have already launched a probe to determine the blast’s exact cause, the ministry said.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands

A series of powerful explosions followed the initial blast, video posted on social media showed, causing some bystanders watching the blast to scatter in fear. In one video, shattering glass can be heard following a loud blast as the young woman shooting it screams and runs away from the window.

Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the ethnically divided nation, told reporters that nine of 12 individuals who suffered minor injuries were treated and released from hospital. The other three remain in hospital for observation.

Tatar said soldiers at the depot managed to flee the explosion without suffering any injuries. He said the blast and fire affected an area of roughly 0.2 square kilometers. He said authorities would carefully examine the safety of military installations that are close to residential areas.

Kudret Ozersay, the foreign minister, said that electricity has been cut in the vicinity of the blast while nearby homes had been evacuated. He also urged area residents to use caution as the blast hurled unexploded ordnance over a wide area.

Turkish Cypriot media reported that some tourists staying at the nearby Acapulco hotel were treated for minor injuries. Most of the hotel’s windows and sliding doors where shattered as a result of the explosions. Hotel guests were bussed to other accommodations until work crews could complete repairs.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci urged officials to act in order to protect the north’s tourism product.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence and keeps more than 35,000 troops in the north.

In July, Turkish Cypriot officials said that a Syrian, Russian-made S-200 anti-aircraft missile that missed its target and reached Cyprus around 120 miles away was the likely cause of an explosion outside a village in the breakaway north.