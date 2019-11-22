Botched surgery lawsuits settled in South Dakota

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Botched surgery lawsuits settled in South Dakota

 
Share

ARMOUR, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota judge has signed off on the settlement of three dozen lawsuits accusing a doctor of performing unnecessary surgeries and botching many of them, leaving patients maimed or dead.

Judge Bruce Anderson on Thursday in Douglas County dismissed the 36 lawsuits against Dr. Allen Sossan and the two Yankton hospitals where he worked, Lewis & Clark Specialty Hospital and Avera Sacred Heart. An attorney for the plaintiffs says the terms of the settlements could not be disclosed.

The Argus Leader reports the lawsuits say Sossan performed surgeries from 2008 to 2012 on patients that other doctors complained were unnecessary. Many patients were worse off than before their procedures and some died.

Sossan fled the U.S. in 2015 for his native Iran after he was accused of lying on his medical license application.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com