Rally planned for dog on ‘death row’

 
GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Supporters of a dog that has been under a euthanasia order for a year are planning a rally to call on local officials in Connecticut to return the pet to its family.

The gathering for Simon the mixed breed is set for Sunday at Guilford Town Hall. Organizers are expecting hundreds of people.

The 8-year-old canine has been locked up in the town animal shelter since biting a teenager in the leg last year. Town officials ordered that the dog be euthanized, and its owners are appealing to the state. Local officials say they can’t take any action during the appeal.

David Young and his family adopted Simon from a rescue group in 2011. They say the teenager trespassed onto their property and threatened the dog with a lacrosse stick.