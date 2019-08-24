Former Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dies at 66

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dies at 66

By ASHOK SHARMA
 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Former Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first-term Cabinet, died in a New Delhi hospital on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 66.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences announced Jaitley’s death in a statement, but did not give any details. He was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Jaitley held the finance portfolio in Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government from 2014 through this year but chose not to run for reelection because of poor health.

Jaitley was diabetic and had bariatric — weight-loss surgery — in 2014, received a kidney transplant in 2018 and traveled to the United States last January for unspecified medical care.

Other news
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Modi said on Twitter that Jaitley “was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India.”

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said he was extremely saddened by the news. “A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished minister, he contributed immensely to nation building,” he tweeted.

A lawyer who first got involved in politics as a student leader at Delhi University in the 1970s, Jaitley also served as a minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by then-Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2003.

In Modi’s government, Jaitley held the portfolios of finance, defense and corporate affairs. In Vajpayee’s government, he controlled information and broadcasting, as well as disinvestment, and later also law and justice and company affairs.

From 2009 to 2014, he served as leader of the opposition in India’s upper house of Parliament.

Jaitley loyally carried out some of Modi’s more controversial economic initiatives, including tax and welfare reforms and overnight demonetization — which took 86% of cash out of circulation, leaving hundreds of millions of people temporarily without funds.

Early this year, Jaitley authored an interim federal budget with a string of populist giveaways, from affordable housing to a health plan for millions of poor people, in an attempt to woo voters ahead of last spring’s election. As he fell sick, the budget was presented to Parliament by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in February.

India’s stock market took a hit after Jaitley announced a 10% tax on some long-term capital gains, saying stock market returns were “quite attractive and it was time to bring them under the ambit of capital gains tax.”

Though India was the world’s fastest-growing economy in 2018, it has started to lose steam. The Department of Economic Affairs reported that economic growth slowed in 2018-2019, to under 7% in the most recent quarter from 8% in mid-2018, hobbled by consumer demand, weak growth in investment and drooping exports.