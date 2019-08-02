FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police: Soccer academy owner faces child seduction charges

 
NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the owner of a southwestern Indiana soccer academy is facing child seduction charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl who was one of his soccer students.

Indiana State Police say 37-year-old Jeremy Michael Tudela of Evansville was arrested Thursday and was being held on $20,000 bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. The Associated Press sent an email Friday seeking comment to Tudela Soccer Academy.

Police say they were informed Monday about allegations against Tudela, who owns the academy in Newburgh, and they determined that Tudela allegedly had sexual contact with the girl who was younger than 16 on several occasions between November and June. He faces multiple counts of child seduction.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate that Indiana State Police, not Illinois State Police, released the information.