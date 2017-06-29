The Latest: Experts: Arkansas case shows mental health need

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on a man who police say intentionally drove his car into a Ten Commandments monument at the Arkansas State Capitol (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Mental health experts say an Arkansas case involving a 32-year-old man who police say intentionally smashed his car into a Ten Commandments statue underscores the lack of options available to those suffering from mental disorders.

An Arkansas judge set bond at $100,000 on Thursday for Michael Tate Reed. He was also arrested in 2014 for destroying Oklahoma’s Ten Commandments statue, but he wasn’t charged in that incident.

Reed’s sister, Mindy Poor, says her brother suffers from schizoaffective disorder and that his mental health has deteriorated in recent weeks.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson set aside $5 million to open “crisis stabilization units” where the mentally ill can be treated rather than be booked into jail. Advocates say they hope this will help alleviate the problem.

12:42 p.m.

Bond is set at $100,000 bond for a 32-year-old man who police say intentionally smashed the Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas’ Capitol.

Michael Tate Reed appeared in court Thursday via video from the Pulaski County jail. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2sV6hmm ), Reed made multiple outbursts and told public defender Peggy Egan he didn’t need her services.

Reed was arrested on preliminary charges of first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and defacing an object of public respect.

Authorities say Reed destroyed Arkansas’ monument less than 24 hours after it was erected. He was also arrested in 2014 for destroying Oklahoma’s Ten Commandments statue.

Egan told the judge that there may be “mental health concerns.” Reed’s relatives told The Oklahoman in 2014 that he has bipolar disorder and “some type of schizophrenia.”