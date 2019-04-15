FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Police say Wisconsin teen killed grandparents

 
Share

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in the deaths of an elderly Wisconsin couple (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old Wisconsin boy fatally shot his grandparents and was planning to cause harm at his high school.

Police found the elderly couple in their home in Grand Chute on Sunday morning. Investigators say Alexander M. Kraus of nearby Neenah was arrested at the home. They say he acknowledged shooting the couple and said he had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
FILE - Local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Sept. 11, 2019. A Hong Kong court rejected Friday, July 28, 2023, a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong court rejects government-requested ban on protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

Police identified the couple Monday as 74-year-old Dennis L. Kraus and 73-year-old Letha G. Kraus. Police confirmed they were Alexander Kraus’ grandparents.

Kraus is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

___

11:15 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old boy has admitted he fatally shot an elderly couple he knew in eastern Wisconsin and that he was planning to cause harm at his high school.

Grand Chute police officer Travis Waas told the Associated Press Monday that police responding to a 911 call for assistance found the bodies of the couple in their home in Grand Chute about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Waas declined to release details of the call.

Police say Alexander M. Kraus, of Neenah, was arrested at the house. Waas says Kraus acknowledged shooting the two and that he had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School, where he is a junior. Police and school officials haven’t disclosed the nature of those plans.

Kraus is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide.

___

7:06 a.m.

Police have arrested a high school junior in the killing of two people at a home in eastern Wisconsin.

Police officers found the victims at the house in Grand Chute during a welfare check Sunday. The 17-year-old boy was arrested at the home.

The teen is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Authorities haven’t released the victims’ names, but police said in a news release that the teen knew them. No information has been released about how they died.

Grand Chute police say the killings were “an isolated incident, with no danger to the public.”

Neenah Joint School District said in a statement Monday that the student also planned to cause harm at the high school. The district and police have released no details of the alleged plan.