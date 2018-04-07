FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Parkland family members speak out at gun violence town hall

 
Share

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Family members of those killed at a Florida high school joined U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz at a town hall meeting on gun violence.

Wasserman Schultz, a south Florida Democrat, hosted the meeting Saturday at a senior center located about 28 miles (45 kilometers) south of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen people were shot and killed at the school nearly two months ago.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed, called on the crowd to stand up to “weak-kneed” state legislators who refuse to enact additional gun regulations.

Debbie Hixon, the wife of Chris Hixon, the school’s athletic director who was killed, praised state legislators for passing new gun restrictions this year. But she said that she will continue to push for a ban on the type of rifle that was used at the Parkland shooting.