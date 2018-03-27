FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Shoplifting prevention supervisor charged with theft

 
GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A woman has been charged with stealing more than $55,000 from the Connecticut store where she oversaw shoplifting prevention.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that 37-year-old Janise Gabco-Bowles is charged with theft from the Kohl’s in Groton where she worked as a loss prevention supervisor.

Police say she made fraudulent returns and received cash in exchange for items she had never purchased. Investigators say surveillance video of the returns was missing and the system was likely disabled by someone in the loss prevention office.

Gabco-Bowles was fired from the store in December and arrested in January. She is separately charged with shoplifting from grocery store on Christmas Eve.

Gabco-Bowles is free on $50,000 bond. The name of Gabco-Bowles attorney is not available.

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com