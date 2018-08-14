FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hezbollah downplays US sanctions on Iran

 
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah movement said Tuesday that U.S. sanctions against Iran and his Iran-backed group will not have major effects on them and will not lead to regime change in Tehran.

Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech marking the 12th anniversary of the end of the 34-day war with Israel that the Trump administration is “mistaken” by thinking the sanctions will lead to riots in Iran.

Last week the U.S. began restoring sanctions that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which President Donald Trump withdrew from in May. The administration says the renewed sanctions are meant to pressure Tehran to halt its alleged support for international terrorism, its military activity in the Middle East and its ballistic missile programs.

“Iran has been facing sanctions since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979,” Nasrallah said. “He (Trump) is strengthening the sanctions but they have been there since 1979 and Iran stayed and will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the victory of its revolution.”

Other news
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Hezbollah leader spoke to thousands of supporters gathered at a rally south of Beirut, where they watched his speech on giant screens as it was broadcast from a secret location

Iran has been backing Hezbollah financially and militarily since the militant group was established after Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon.

Speaking about the restoration of the sanctions by the Washington, Nasrallah said: “I can tell you and I have accurate information they are building dreams, strategies and projects that Iran will head toward chaos and the regime will fall. This is illusion, this is imagination and has nothing to do with reality.”

He added that Hezbollah is not scared of a possible war with Israel.

“No one should threaten us with war and no one should scare us by war,” he said, adding: “We are not scared or worried about war and we are ready for it and we will be victorious.”