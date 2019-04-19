FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
2 sea lion sisters die at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say two sea lion sisters have died after 17 years at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The Journal Gazette reports Thursday Grits died March 30 while under veterinary care and after a period of declining health. Fishbone died Wednesday while undergoing a medical procedure.

Zoo Executive Director Jim Anderson says in a statement posted on the facility’s Facebook page that officials and animal care professionals “share this heartbreak.”

The animals were born in 2001 at Florida’s SeaWorld Orlando and came to Fort Wayne the following year.

