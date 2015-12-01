FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
The Latest: Clinton says US must address ‘inequalities’

 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaking in Montgomery, Alabama, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. All times local:

2:30 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stood in the pulpit where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led the historic Montgomery bus boycott, and said the U.S. is still plagued by injustices such as mass incarceration, an epidemic of gun violence and attempts to roll back voting rights.

Reaching out to black voters, Clinton spoke on the anniversary of Rosa Parks’ Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give her bus seat to a white passenger. Parks’ arrest sparked the 381-day boycott of Montgomery buses by blacks to protest segregated seating.

Clinton said the U.S. must have an honest conversation “about the larger and deeper inequalities that continue to exist across our country.” She cited the mass incarceration of nonviolent offenders, an epidemic of gun violence, and attempts to roll back voting rights.

___

1:45 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is calling for criminal justice reforms and an end to “the era of mass incarceration in America.”

Clinton spoke Tuesday in the historic Alabama church once pastored by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. where she marked the 60th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Clinton noted that an estimated 1.5 million black men “are missing from their families and communities because of incarceration and premature death.”

She praised the work of police who build trust and confidence with the public, but she called for reforms and “a new course in how we approach punishment and prison.”

Clinton’s speech falls on the anniversary of Rosa Parks’ Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give her bus seat to a white passenger. Her arrest sparked the 381-day boycott of Montgomery buses by blacks to protest segregated seating.

___

12:20 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has entered the historic Alabama church once pastored by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. where she will mark the 60th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Clinton walked shortly after noon, to loud cheers and a sea of camera phones snapping in the congregation.

Earlier, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, the lone Democrat and African American member of Alabama’s congressional delegation, told the crowd “old battles have become new again.”

Sewell cited the Alabama case that led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision effectively dismantling a section of the Voting Rights Act that required states and local governments, with a history of voter discrimination to get advance approval of voting changes. Congress has yet to agree on replacement language.

___

11:30 a.m.

A crowd has slowly been filling the historic church once pastored by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. where Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is set to mark the 60th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Clinton will speak Tuesday from the same pulpit at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church where King preached his Sunday sermons as pastor of the church from 1954 to 1960.

King’s daughter, Bernice King, is scheduled to give the benediction.

Fred Gray, the lawyer who represented the women who sued to overturn the segregated bus seating ordinance, will also speak.

Clinton’s speech falls on the anniversary of Rosa Parks’ Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give her bus seat to a white passenger. Her arrest sparked the 381-day boycott of Montgomery buses by blacks to protest segregated seating.

___

3 a.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is traveling to Alabama to mark the 60th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Clinton will speak Tuesday morning at the Montgomery, Alabama, church pastored by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the boycott.

Her speech falls on the anniversary of Rosa Parks’ Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give her bus seat to a white passenger. Her arrest sparked the 381-day boycott of Montgomery buses by blacks to protest segregated seating.

In stops in the South, the Democratic presidential front-runner has been working to solidify her advantage among African-American voters.

Black voters make up a major portion of the Democratic primary electorate in Southern states holding early primaries in 2016.