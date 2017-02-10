Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees criticism

By DANICA KIRKA
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government has placed a limit on the number of lone child refugees it will accept into the country, citing fears that people traffickers were exploiting the system.

About 350 children will be allowed in — far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected under the law that had been aimed at helping some of the tens of thousands of migrant children across Europe. Around 200 children have been brought in thus far.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Thursday that the decision was made after France raised concerns that U.K. government actions were acting as a draw to encourage children to make the perilous journey to the continent.

“We are not saying we are closing the door, we are putting up the drawbridge,” she said. “We are not saying that.”

Other news
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

The move is controversial because Britain has taken in so few of the hundreds of thousands of refugees that have flowed into Europe in recent years, many fleeing the war in Syria.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons accused Rudd of trying to more closely align the country with President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, a move that has sparked protests in the U.S. and abroad.

“Is this what comes of cozying up to President Trump?” asked Joanna Cherry of the Scottish National Party.

Opposition lawmakers also accused Britain’s Home Office of trying to sneak through the changes on Wednesday, when lawmakers were debating the highly charged bill that will allow Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Britain’s departure from the 28- nation European Union.

The law was named after Alf Dubs, himself a refugee.

Dubs was one of hundreds of Czechoslovakian children, most of them Jewish, saved from the Nazis by stockbroker Nicholas Winton, who has been nicknamed “Britain’s Schindler.”

Winton rescued 669 children by putting them on trains to the U.K. and helping them escape Nazi-occupied Europe on the eve of World War II.

Winton’s daughter, Barbara, wrote an open letter for the child refugees of today to be treated with similar compassion.

“Donald Trump’s refugee ban echoes the terrible failures of the human spirit that, on the eve of the Second World War, saw country after country close its borders to Jewish refugees in urgent need of protection,” she wrote. “My father Sir Nicholas Winton knew that each and every one of us share in a responsibility to our fellow men and women, a responsibility to offer sanctuary those fleeing persecution.”