Lightning strikes, kills northwest Missouri fisherman

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a lightning bolt has struck and killed a northwest Missouri man as he was fishing.

Maryville Public Safety says authorities found 35-year-old Ryen Browning, of Maryville, dead around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a call at the City Reservoir. Browning was struck while fishing from the bank of the reservoir.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Browning’s death marks the 17th U.S. lightning fatality this year and the second in Missouri. The other death in Missouri occurred in July when a 23-year-old man was struck while on a roof in Kansas City.