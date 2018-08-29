FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lightning strikes, kills northwest Missouri fisherman

 
Share

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a lightning bolt has struck and killed a northwest Missouri man as he was fishing.

Maryville Public Safety says authorities found 35-year-old Ryen Browning, of Maryville, dead around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a call at the City Reservoir. Browning was struck while fishing from the bank of the reservoir.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Browning’s death marks the 17th U.S. lightning fatality this year and the second in Missouri. The other death in Missouri occurred in July when a 23-year-old man was struck while on a roof in Kansas City.