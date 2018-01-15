Man driving as fast as 110 mph leads troopers on chase

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Police say a man driving a stolen car led officers on a high-speed chase through central Utah driving as fast as 110 mph before he lost control of his car and slid into an embankment.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports that the Utah Highway Patrol said in a report that troopers were in pursuit Sunday of 19-year-old Glenn Pike because he was driving a stolen car. The chase began near Mona, Utah and ended about 50 miles south near Scipio.

Authorities say Pike was arrested on suspicion of several charges including car theft, reckless driving and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

Pike was booked in the Utah County jail. It was unknown if he had at an attorney.

The chase ended when Pike struck a fence and slid into the embankment. Authorities say Pike tried to flee on foot but was caught by troopers.

