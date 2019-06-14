FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Thousands in Haiti renew protests, clash with police

By EVENS SANON
 
Share

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse clashed with police Thursday as some tried to storm barriers outside the National Palace while others sought shelter as heavy gunfire echoed in nearby streets.

The demonstration came a day after Moïse broke his silence over the country’s recent unrest and rejected demands that he step down over allegations of officials misusing funds from subsidized oil shipments from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe program. He denied any wrongdoing.

Among those who joined the protest, which began peacefully, was 39-year-old Carl-Henry Janvière, who recently lost his job as a delivery man after his company laid people off amid record inflation.

“I’m supporting these young kids to see if we can have a change in this country,” he said. “People are corrupt and are not providing any service to the population. I’m tired of it. I don’t know what I’m going to do in the next few months to feed my family.”

Other news
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 27 dead, official says

Violence also broke out last week during protests in a number of Haitian cities. The latest protest followed a strike Monday and Tuesday that shuttered schools, businesses and government offices, shut down public transportation and caused a Parliament session to be suspended. Businesses and schools were slowly reopening by Thursday, but burning tires still blocked some streets and it was difficult to reach some towns outside Port-au-Prince.

The crowd initially drew hundreds of people then slowly grew throughout the day, with people like Marie Saint-Louis, a 29-year-old mother of two, joining in.

“My husband passed away,” she said. “I’m not getting any help from this country. Life is extremely hard around here. ... You hear money is coming into this country and you don’t know what the hell they’re doing with the money. We’re getting aid from different countries, but if you look at Haiti, it looks like it never received any aid at all: garbage, no electricity, no water, no real medical center or hospital.”

A Senate investigation has said at least 14 former government officials allegedly misused $3.8 billion under the administration of former President Michel Martelly. A report that was recently released leveled new accusations against government officials.

A second protest was planned for Friday despite Moïse calling for people to stay calm in a brief speech Wednesday as he celebrated the anniversary of Haiti’s police force.

“I am not going to allow anyone to commit chaos under any pretext,” the president said. “I am asking you to stay calm.”