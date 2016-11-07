Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Amtrak train hits back of semi-truck in Oregon

By STEVEN DUBOIS
 
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Amtrak train slammed into a semi-truck in Oregon, spilling the vehicle’s load but leaving passengers and the truck driver with nothing more than scrapes and bruises, authorities said Monday.

The semi-truck had been forced to stop on the tracks because of heavy traffic, Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. The collision happened at an intersection in the small community of Aurora, 25 miles south of Portland.

The train crumpled the back of the track, spilling 65,000 pounds of paper pulp that was to ultimately end up in China. The effort to move that pulp was expected to affect traffic for many hours.

The Amtrak Cascades 500 train travels northbound, and was going from Eugene, Oregon, to Seattle when the accident happened at 7:25 a.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said.

Forty-three passengers were aboard, and they were bused to Portland to continue their journey. Neither they nor the crew needed to go to a hospital.

Graham said there was no derailment and the train would move before the next one was due to pass through the area.

The train was traveling 35 mph, Baldridge said. The maximum speed on that section of track is 60 mph.

Photos of the wrecked semi-trailer show it belonged to Haney Truck Line. A message left for officials at its northeast Portland office was not immediately returned.