Gay married couple sues after daughter denied US citizenship

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Gay married couple sues after daughter denied US citizenship

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
 
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A gay married couple in Maryland sued Thursday to challenge the State Department’s refusal to recognize the U.S. citizenship of their infant daughter, who was born in Canada via a surrogate this year.

The federal lawsuit says a State Department policy discriminates against same-sex married couples and unlawfully treats their children as if they were born out of wedlock.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Roee Kiviti and Adiel Kiviti, said their suit is at least the fourth such case to challenge the policy.

In February, a federal judge in California ruled that a son of a gay married couple has been a U.S. citizen since his birth. The State Department is appealing that decision. Two other federal cases are pending in Washington, D.C., and Georgia .

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break

The State Department declined comment, citing pending litigation. The suit names Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the lone defendant.

Roee and Adiel Kiviti are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Israel. Their daughter, Kessem, was born via gestational surrogacy in Canada in February using Adiel’s sperm and a donated egg.

Roee Kiviti, 41, said he and his husband felt their privacy was invaded when a consular officer asked them questions about how their daughter was conceived and born.

“We are the only parents she has ever known. To have that questioned by your own government is very unsettling, to say the least,” he said during a telephone interview Thursday.

The State Department determined that Kessem Kiviti isn’t a U.S. citizen because Adiel, the only parent with a biological connection to her, hadn’t lived in the U.S. long enough to meet a five-year residency requirement under a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to the couple’s lawsuit. But the five-year requirement is not meant to be applied to the children of married U.S. citizens, the couple’s lawyers maintain.

Adiel moved to the U.S. in May 2015 and became a U.S. citizen in January 2019. Roee has lived in the U.S. since 1982 and became a U.S. citizen in 2001. They married in California in 2013 and live with their daughter and 2-year-old son, Lev, in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

“State Department policy unlawfully denies that the Kiviti family is a family at all,” the suit says.

The lawsuit asks the court to rule that Kessem Kiviti has been a U.S. citizen since her birth and seeks an order for the State Department to immediately issue her a passport.

Adiel Kiviti, 40, said the legal challenge consumes precious time that he and his husband could be spending with their children.

“You don’t want to have these clouds above your head,” he added.

The couple is represented by attorneys from two New York-based legal advocacy groups, Immigration Equality and Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund Inc., as well as the law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius. Their case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Greenbelt, Maryland.

In the California case, government lawyers argued that citizenship for foreign-born children is not a “constitutionally enshrined right” for either the U.S. citizen or the child seeking to acquire citizenship. Rather, they said, it is a right granted by Congress.

“Further, the Supreme Court has underscored the importance of a biological connection between the child seeking to acquire citizenship and the U.S. citizen seeking to confer citizenship,” government lawyers wrote in a January 2019 court filing.

However, U.S. District Judge John Walter concluded that the Immigration and Nationality Act doesn’t require a child born during their parents’ marriage to demonstrate a biological relationship with both of their married parents.

___

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect name for the Immigration and Nationality Act.