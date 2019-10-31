2 killed in house explosion on reservation

WAGNER, S.D. (AP) — Tribal police in southeastern South Dakota say two people are dead in a house explosion near Wagner.

Yankton Sioux Reservation Police Chief Willard Bruguier Jr. says one adult and one child died when the house was reduced to rubble Wednesday at Wagner North Housing. Bruguier declined to further identify the victims.

Police earlier indicated a propane leak possibly caused the explosion, but Bruguier says the cause is still under investigation.