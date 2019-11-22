Retired judge will hear recusal motions against black judge

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has ordered a retired judge to hear about 300 requests to have an African American judge removed from her cases after she criticized prosecutors of mistreating black defendants.

Judge Lori Landry says the Iberia Parish District Attorney’s Office unjustly incarcerates black people.

D.A. Bo Duhé says Landry is the one who’s biased. His office has filed hundreds of recusal motions against Landry. First Assistant DA Robert Vines, who is white, argued that Landry has “engaged in abusive, inappropriate and/or bullying behavior” toward prosecutors, victims and witnesses.

Landry has refused to recuse herself.

News outlets report retired Rapides Parish Judge Harry F. Randow will operate as a judge “ad hoc,” or for the sole purpose of handling the recusal motions. The next hearing will be Dec. 12.