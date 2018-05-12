FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Defeated Malaysian leader resigns from his party

 
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says he’s resigning as head of his Malay party to take responsibility for the electoral defeat that ended his coalition’s 60-year grip on power.

A scandal-plagued Najib, who has been barred from leaving the country earlier Saturday, told a news conference that he will step down with immediate effect as president of the United Malays National Organization as well as chairman of the National Front coalition. He says his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will take over as president of UMNO, a party that dominates the coalition.

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

The announcement followed strong calls from the party for the 64-year-old Najib to step down over the disastrous loss in Wednesday’s elections.

The National Front obtained only 79 of the 222 parliamentary seats, losing power to a four-party opposition alliance headed by veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad.

___

12 p.m.

Malaysia’s Immigration Department says former Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife are not allowed to leave the country.

Najib, whose coalition was ousted in Wednesday’s general elections after 60 years in power, earlier said he planned to take a short break to spend time with his family. His holiday plans fueled rumors he was fleeing the country to escape possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal but Najib denied this.

The Immigration Department, which earlier denied that Najib and his wife were barred from leaving, says in a brief statement Saturday the duo have “just been blacklisted from leaving the country.”

___

9:55 a.m.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak says he will take a short holiday to spend time with his family after a shocking electoral defeat that ended the 60-year rule of his coalition.

A leaked flight manifesto shows Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor are due to leave on a private jet on Saturday to Jakarta, fueling rumors he was fleeing the country to escape possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund.

Najib has denied this.

In a statement Saturday posted on social media, Najib says he’s committed to facilitating a smooth transfer of power and called for unity after the divisive polls.

His holiday plans come as calls emerged from his ruling Malay party for Najib to step down over the election results.