McClatchy has 30 papers in 14 states, operations continue

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

McClatchy has 30 papers in 14 states, operations continue

By The Associated Press
 
Share

McClatchy, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday, operates 30 newspapers in 14 states.

The newspapers include The Miami Herald and The Kansas City Star and will continue to operate as McClatchy reorganizes under bankruptcy protection, according to the company.

The publisher’s origins date to 1857, when it began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California, following the California Gold Rush. That paper became The Sacramento Bee. McClatchy’s headquarters remains in Sacramento.

Here’s a list of McClatchy’s newspapers:

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Francisco Alvarez (4) and Brett Baty (22) after Alonso hit a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pete Alonso homers twice to help the Mets beat the Nationals 5-1

CALIFORNIA

The Fresno Bee, Fresno

Merced Sun-Star, Merced

The Modesto Bee, Modesto

The Sacramento Bee, Sacramento

The Tribune, San Luis Obispo

FLORIDA

Bradenton Herald, Bradenton

El Nuevo Herald, Miami

Miami Herald, Miami

GEORGIA

Ledger-Enquirer, Columbus

The Telegraph, Macon

IDAHO

Idaho Statesman, Boise

ILLINOIS

Belleville News-Democrat, Belleville

KANSAS

The Wichita Eagle, Wichita

KENTUCKY

Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington

MISSISSIPPI

Sun Herald, Biloxi

MISSOURI

The Kansas City Star, Kansas City

NORTH CAROLINA

The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte

The Herald-Sun, Durham

The News & Observer, Raleigh

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Beaufort Gazette, Beaufort

The State, Columbia

The Island Packet, Hilton Head Island

The Sun News, Myrtle Beach

The Herald, Rock Hill

PENNSYLVANIA

Centre Daily Times, State College

TEXAS

Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Fort Worth

WASHINGTON

Bellingham Herald, Bellingham

Tri-City Herald, Kennewick

The Olympian, Olympia

The News Tribune, Tacoma