Prosecutors deny supervised release in Maui drug case

 
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Prosecutors have left bail at $250,000 for a man police said was in possession of a loaded revolver, drugs and cash after searching his residence and vehicle.

Prosecutors denied the request of 37-year-old Baltazar Tateyama to be released on supervision after his attorney said he didn’t have the money to post bail, the Maui News reported.

Tateyama was arrested in March after police recovered a half-pound of methamphetamine, 3.5 ounces of heroin, a loaded .45-caliber revolver and more than $10,000, authorities said.

Tateyama pleaded not guilty to the charges including promoting of a dangerous drug, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing drug paraphernalia. He said he was not willing to waive his right to a speedy trial.

“The defendant is a violent felon,” deputy prosecutor Tracy Jones said, referring to 20 previous convictions including 11 felonies offenses such as burglary and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Second Circuit Judge Kelsey Kawano referred to his “extensive prior criminality” and the serious charges he faces, in maintaining his bail. “The court finds that the defendant does pose a serious risk to the safety of our community.”

Tateyama’s attorney Cary Virtue said he needed more time to prepare for the case.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 26.