Maine man dies, woman and infant injured, in Winslow crash

 
WINSLOW, Maine (AP) — A Waterville man has died and a woman and infant have been injured in a crash in car crash in Winslow.

Police say 52-year-old Gabriel Stuart was killed when the car he was driving went off the road early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Augusta Road.

Authorities say Stuart and two passengers, a Waterville woman and infant, were trapped in the vehicle when police arrived. The woman and child were taken to Thayer Hospital in Waterville with nonlife threatening injuries. Police say the woman was later released and the infant was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland as a precaution.

Stuart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.