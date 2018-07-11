The Latest: Officials: Sirens sounded near ravaged RV park

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the tornado that ravaged a Watford City RV park, killing a week-old baby and injuring 28 people (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Authorities say all eight outdoor warning sirens in a North Dakota oil patch city were sounded before a deadly tornado ravaged an RV park, but park residents and others say they didn’t hear them.

A newborn baby was killed and dozens were injured when the storm moved through Watford City shortly after midnight Tuesday. More than 120 structures were destroyed.

McKenzie County emergency manager Karolin Jappe says all of the sirens functioned properly, including one within blocks of the RV park. She says the storm was so loud that someone in the path of it would have had to be outside to hear the warnings.

Prairie View RV park resident Clifford Bowden said he and his neighbors didn’t hear sirens but someone he knows who lives across town heard them.

11:33 a.m.

Authorities say warning sirens were sounded before a tornado touched down in a northwestern North Dakota city but people living in an RV park that was ravaged by the storm said they didn’t hear them.

A newborn baby was killed and more than two dozen people were injured when the storm moved through Watford City shortly after midnight Tuesday. More than 120 structures were demolished.

McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger says sirens were activated but “the storm was so loud you couldn’t hear them.” It’s not clear how many sirens are in town and whether they were functioning properly. Karolin Jappe, the McKenzie County emergency manager, did not immediately return phone messages left by The Associated Press.

RV park resident Clifford Bowden says he didn’t hear sirens but someone he knows who lives across town heard them.

8:30 a.m.

A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a couple who lost their week-old baby when a tornado hit a North Dakota town.

McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger says the boy died after the storm flipped his family’s trailer Tuesday morning at an RV park in Watford City.

The baby’s name has not been released. The Bismarck Tribune says Schwartzenberger reported to Gov. Doug Burgum and other officials late Tuesday that the boy was the son of Marisa Reber and Will Maguire.

A GoFundMe account set up for the couple shows more than 225 people had donated as of early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said an EF2 tornado hit Watford City with wind speeds reaching 127 mph (200 kph).

More than two dozen other people were injured.