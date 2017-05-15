Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Connecticut court upholds convictions of ex-death-row inmate

 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state’s highest court on Monday upheld the convictions of a former death-row inmate who killed his ex-wife and their 16-year-old son 30 years ago.

Robert Breton was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of capital felony for beating and stabbing to death his 38-year-old ex-wife, JoAnn Breton, and their son, Robert Breton Jr., in December 1987 in Waterbury.

Breton’s attorneys argued that the defense failed to bring up mitigating evidence, including that Breton suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was high on methamphetamine at the time of the killings, which could have led to a conviction on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Monday that Breton had willingly instructed his trial lawyers not to pursue that line of defense, including presenting certain evidence from his conviction in the 1966 stabbing of his father, which might show he had a history of mental health problems. Breton received a suspended sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in that case.

Breton, 70, spent 26 years on death row before a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that found executing death-row inmates would be unconstitutional because of legislation that outlawed capital punishment for future crimes.

The only other sentence available for capital felony is life in prison without parole. The court ruled that Breton has the right to file another appeal arguing that his sentence is illegal.