3 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on rural Florida road

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on a Florida road.

The Naples Daily News reports that the crash occurred early Wednesday on a rural road near Immokalee.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east in the westbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a Jaguar. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

A driver in the Jeep and a driver and passenger in the Jaguar all died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

