Pakistan official: Bombing in northwestern region kills 3

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying a senior Pakistani police officer in the southern city of Karachi on Friday, killing him and his guard before fleeing the scene.

Hours later, a powerful bomb struck in a remote northwestern tribal region, killing three people and wounding 25, according to another official.

According to Zulfiqar Larik, deputy inspector general of police, no one claimed responsibility for the drive-by shooting in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. Local militants have often targeted security forces in Karachi.

Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi is located on the Arabian Sea and is also considered a hiding place for Pakistani Taliban and other militants groups.

The bombing in the northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan took place in the small town of Bajour, in Char Mang district, according to Aslam Khan, a government official in the area.

Khan told The Associated Press that at least 25 people were wounded in the explosion.

The Bajour tribal region is an unsettled area where the Taliban have carried out numerous attacks.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, but initial reports said it was remotely detonated. Details were scarce because of the remoteness of the area, Khan added.